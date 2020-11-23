Deshaun Watson vanquishes Patriots’ Bill Belichick, puts Texans coaching candidates on notice

A week ago, Deandre Hopkins made one of the craziest catches you’ll ever see in the NFL: leaping, strong handed grab over three defenders when everyone in the stadium knew the ball was going to the end zone.

His miracle play prompted a chorus of jeers around the country at his former team in Houston. People in particular felt bad for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, that his apparent “poverty franchise” not only couldn’t help him pull out a win at the Cleveland Browns but had truly failed to surround him with adequate talent.

This week the narrative was generally the same, with the consensus being to expect a Patriots win from their travel to an open-roofed NRG stadium. Stud left tackle Laremy Tunsil was out for the game. Defensive mastermind Bill Belichick would have no problem scheming away the fast, but generally unspectacular Texans receiving core. New England opened as a three-point favorite.

At first it appeared the narrative was a fair one for this 2020 Texans. The run defense looked, per usual, like Swiss cheese as Patriots running back Damien Harris took whatever he wanted en route to an opening drive 9-yard touchdown run. The Texans running attack seemed entirely inept with Duke Johnson and would only muster 19 yards on the day if you subtract Watson’s legs.

However, something miraculous happened: Watson and the passing attack showed that not everything needs to be perfect. The Texans’ franchise quarterback reminded everyone why he received a $200-million extension in the offseason. With a improved defensive effort to boot, Watson and the Texans found a way to beat New England 27-20 and show potential suitors everywhere that, Jack Easterby or not, Houston will be a luxury destination.

Tunsil’s absence? Not a huge problem on Sunday. Watson took zero sacks and maneuvered the pocket beautifully for most of the game. The passing attack was dictated and rhythmic, with element’s of escape-ability Houston fans have come to love. Swing tackle Roderick Johnson filled in admirably, showing glimpses of the talent many Houston fans thought they may see a year ago before the Bill O’Brien orchestrated Tunsil-Mega-Deal. Even with the Texans’ second best offensive lineman and right tackle Tyus Howard having to leave in the fourth quarter, rookie OT Charlie Heck from North Carolina (a selection many criticized) even played well for a few snaps. For a team maligned for sometimes failing to protect their franchise QB, this was an excellent showing for both the line and critics of Watson who say he holds onto the ball too long.

Lack of an alpha receiver? Just don’t worry about it. No. 4 found nine different receivers on at least two separate plays as the passing attack absolutely carried the load offensive. Watson was a beautiful 28-of-37 for 344 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air, with no turnovers surrendered to a well-coached Patriots defense. Brandin Cooks, whether or not he was worth a second (probably wasn’t), reeled in four receptions for 85 yards. Will Fuller pulled in six catches for 80 yards. Third-year tight end Jordan Akins had five for 83. Slot receivers Keke Coutee, fresh out of O’Brien’s dog house, and Randall Cobb were the beneficiaries in the endzone.

In short, this was exactly the kind of balanced, spread offensive performance the team told us they were capable of entering the season.

Why does any of this matter in what is still a desperate, 3-7 campaign? Watson flexed his quarterback muscles. One week after only mustering a measly seven points in Cleveland, the franchise quarterback showed what he was made of yet again. He accounted for 380 of Houston’s 399 offensive yards. Watson looked like a confident leader as everyone on the offense got involved. He looked like a man on fire as he ran through, not around, Devin McCourty on his way into the end zone for a rushing touchdown.

DESHAUN WATSON GROWN MAN TD 😤 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/6HBoQ8DDMw — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2020

None of this is surprising for fans who have been searching for a silver lining in the dreadful season so far. Watson is having his best statistical season to date and has looked improved compared to his 2019 campaign, even if the wins aren’t following.

It was published that Watson ate with franchise chairman and CEO Cal McNair this week to discuss the future of the franchise and the head coaching vacancy. Maybe that lit a spark for Sunday’s game because Watson reminded everyone what’s available in Houston as he turned in this third stellar game in four years against the Patriots. No Tunsil, No Hopkins, so be it.

Deshaun Watson is the living embodiment of Wins Are Not a QB Stat — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 22, 2020

Following the loss to Green Bay, the focus of the season shifted to Houston proving to both the league and themselves what is possible for the 2021 season with a coaching change. No such confidence was inspired in their follow-up performance against the Browns. However, even without Tom Brady, this kind of win over New England should remind the AFC South that Houston may be down but they won’t be there long.

Once the quarterback position is settled in the NFL your team can overcome a variety of sins to still win football games. It won’t be surprising to see coordinators lining up for that security blanket this offseason if Watson continues to play possessed.