Deshaun Watson update, Tim Patrick injury news & Seahawks preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through a ton of news out of training camp, including a recommendation for Deshaun Watson’s suspension as well as some terrible injury news for Tim Patrick and James Washington.

The guys then go through some of the teams projected to be well below .500 this season to see if they can find some players in bad ecosystems that they still want to draft, which leads straight into a preview of the 2022 Seattle Seahawks.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts