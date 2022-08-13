Deshaun Watson unimpressive in short Cleveland Browns debut

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The good news for Cleveland Browns fans is they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-13, in their preseason opener on Friday.

The other side saw controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson make his debut. After missing all of last season due to being scandal-plagued through off-the-field indiscretions while a Houston Texan, Watson was rusty.

He completed 1-of-5 passes for 7 yards in limited duty. By contrast first-round bust Josh Rosen made his Browns debut, too, and went 6-of-7 for 56 yards.

Watson already is facing a lengthy suspension from the NFL after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists.

The issue is now under the advisement of Peter C Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general.

The league is pushing for a full-year suspension. Watson has been reported to be hoping for an eight-game ban and a $5 million fine.

Of course, there is also the fully guaranteed $230 million contract the Browns gave Watson after acquiring him via trade. The pact calls for Watson to receive “only” $1 million in salary in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

