Associated Press

Brandon Beane heard everyone loud and clear about how the Bills needed to place a priority on selecting a cornerback in the NFL draft. Rather than risk losing out, Beane traded up two spots to take Florida’s Kaiir Elam at No. 23. “I just felt like it was within striking distance,” Beane said of the decision to trade the No. 25 and 130th picks to Baltimore and jump ahead of the Dallas Cowboys.