Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may not be on the field when the NFL regular season begins in two months. But he’s training if he will be.

Watson has been working out with Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Packers quarterback Jordan Love this summer. Agent David Mulugheta shared a video of the three training together on Instagram.

For Fields and Love, it’s an opportunity for young players to train with one of the best quarterbacks in football. Fields is a 2021 first-round pick who is currently the backup to Andy Dalton in Chicago, while Love is a 2020 first-round pick who is currently the backup to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. But Fields is likely to usurp Dalton at some point this season, while Love would get the nod if Rodgers ends up not playing for the Packers this year. Both young quarterbacks could benefit from learning from Watson.

But Watson remains embroiled in allegations from more than 20 women who claim he engaged in sexual misconduct while they were giving him massages. And Watson has also indicated that he doesn’t want to return to the Texans and wants to be traded. It’s highly unlikely that either of those issues — let alone both — will be resolved before the start of the season, and that means Watson is unlikely to be on the field.

When Watson will return, and which team he’ll be on when that happens, remains to be seen.

Deshaun Watson training with Justin Fields, Jordan Love originally appeared on Pro Football Talk