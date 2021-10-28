Will Deshaun Watson be traded prior to the NFL trade deadline? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Al Toby discuss what it will take for the Texans quarterback to be traded to Miami. With all the bad publicity surrounding Watson and on several other NFL fronts, why has the league not placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list? And if and when a decision is made on Watson’s legal issues, what could a possible suspension look like? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.