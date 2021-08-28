Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Eagles balked at Texans price of 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks
Thread. Sources tell @yahoosports the #Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions with the #Texans for QB Deshaun Watson. The Texans are seeking 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks in negotiations, according to a team that dropped out of trade talks.
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021
The Eagles added former Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew to the roster on Saturday and appeared to have bowed out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.
According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Watson’s no-trade clause and the Texans asking price of three first-round and two second-round picks also played a huge role in Philadelphia and Carolina bowing out.
The NFL hasn’t placed him on the exempt list since his civil cases won’t go to trial this year and Watson could still face league suspension once his issues have been resolved, but the Eagles appear to be moving on.
