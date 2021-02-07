Deshaun Watson trade: Jay Cutler gives Texans QB advice to get dealt

Jay Cutler's advice for Watson to make sure he gets traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jay Cutler joined an ESPN 1000 live Twitch stream on Sunday, and he’s got some advice for Deshaun Watson. If Watson truly wants out of Houston, but Texans GM Nick Caserio is reluctant to trade him, just follow Cutler’s lead from 2009.

“Just do what I did, just don’t show back up,” Cutler said on ESPN 1000’s Twitch stream. “They’ll figure it out.”

While Cutler hadn’t considered comparing Watson’s trade request to his own, he admitted they’re similar. Only difference is he believes players have even more power now than they did when he played.

“I haven’t really followed it much, or paid attention to it much,” Cutler said. “I think players now have a lot of control in where they want to go. I think their voice is heard a lot more. That’s just the day and age we’re in.”

Cutler demanded a trade away from the Broncos after head coach Mike Shanahan was fired, then a promise that most of Shanahan’s offensive staff would stay was broken, according to reports at the time. In Watson’s case, reports say he felt betrayed after owner Cal McNair told Watson he would be involved in the hiring of their next GM, only to have the team hire Caserio without consulting with him first.

Caserio has maintained the Texans have no interest in trading Watson and will work to repair the broken relationship with their star QB. But according to Cutler, that may not matter.

“If he wants out, he’s gonna get out someway or somehow.”

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!