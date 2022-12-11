It took a while, but quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown his first touchdown pass as a Browns quarterback.

After not throwing one in last week’s win over the Texans, Watson hit David Njoku with a short pass that the tight end turned into a 13-yard touchdown, diving over the pylon to make make it happen.

Watson has not been particularly effective since returning from his 11-game suspension. In this game, he’s started started 17-of-23 passing for 201 yards with a touchdown. He also has 26 rushing yards on four carries.

The Browns are just 3-of-10 on third down after three quarters.

Cleveland’s coaches have talked about needing to work through the rust with Watson after the quarterback didn’t play in 2021 and missed the first 11 games of this season. Watson might be doing that, but he pretty clearly still has a long way to go.

Deshaun Watson throws first Browns touchdown, Bengals lead 20-10 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk