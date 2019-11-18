Deshaun Watson is on Texans’ practice report with ankle injury

Deshaun Watson got his leg caught underneath him on a sack by Jaylon Ferguson late in the first half Sunday. He stayed on the ground, but trainers never came out.

The Texans called timeout, and the quarterback stayed in the game. He played 57 of 61 snaps, leaving for A.J. McCarron on the last series with the game out of reach.

Watson apparently tweaked his ankle on the play.

The Texans, of course, didn’t practice Monday after playing 24 hours earlier. But they had to do a practice report anyway, with their game against the Colts looming in three days.

Houston estimated Watson as a full participant with an ankle injury.

The Texans listed safety Mike Adams (concussion), cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (ankle) and safety Justin Reid (concussion/shoulder) as non-participants.

Inside linebacker Dylan Cole (knee), receiver Will Fuller V (hamstring), safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (back), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (knee) and cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) were limited.