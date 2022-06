Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes walked onto the field for the start of the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory three-day minicamp with his right tackle standing off to the side in a bucket hat and his Pro Bowl left tackle nowhere to be found. In their place was a bunch of new faces — former Packers deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, former Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore. It didn't take long for them to learn that life with Mahomes at quarterback is just a little bit different.