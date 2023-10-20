Deshaun Watson taking the first-team reps at Browns practice

It's looking likely that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return to the field on Sunday against the Colts.

Watson took al the first-team reps during the portion of practice that was open to reporters and was throwing the ball with zip and looking ready, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Watson suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder on September 24 against the Titans. He finished that game but hasn't played since. The Browns are 1-1 without him. If Watson can't go on Sunday, P.J. Walker will take his place.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed after Watson missed Cleveland's October 1 game against Baltimore that Watson had been medically cleared, but didn't think he could throw the ball well enough to play. The Ravens had their bye after that, and then Watson also missed last week's game against the 49ers, leading to questions about why he was missing so much time and when he'll be ready.

It appears that he'll be ready on Sunday.