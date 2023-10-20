Deshaun Watson takes all of first team reps on Friday as Browns prepare for Colts

The Cleveland Browns got their quarterback back to practice on Thursday after three weeks away. And now on Friday, the last practice before the Browns travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, Watson is practicing for the second straight day, and not only that, but doing much more than that after a limited practice the day before.

According to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Watson took all the first-team reps during Friday’s practice for the Browns. She stated, “Eyeball test: looks like a go for the Colts game” on Twitter as well.

Looking to stack games and capitalize on a few weeks before a back-to-back stretch of AFC North opponents, the Browns are looking to advance to 4-2 this week against the Colts. Getting their quarterback back into their starting lineup is a crucial first step toward making a run at a divisional title.

We will know shortly if Watson will be back against the Colts or not.

