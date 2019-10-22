Deshaun Watson: We can’t get discouraged by loss to Colts

The Texans entered Sunday’s game against the Colts on the back of impressive performances in wins over the Falcons and Chiefs, but they weren’t able to find the same groove against Indianapolis.

The offense was held without a touchdown in the first half despite making three trips to the red zone. They were able to finish a couple of drives in the second half, but the defense couldn’t keep the Colts from getting into the end zone two times of their own and the end result was a 30-23 loss to their AFC South rivals.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn’t want any bad feelings about how the game turned out to linger into this weekend’s game against the Raiders.

“We can’t get frustrated,” Watson said, via the team’s website. “We can’t get discouraged. We have to keep a positive energy and stay motivated. Like I said, anything can happen. This is the NFL. It’s a new week every week.”

The loss dropped the Texans to 4-3 on the season while the Colts are now 4-2. The Jaguars and Titans are both 3-4 after winning on Sunday. In a division that tightly packed, any losing streak could mean a major change of circumstances and that’s all the more reason for Houston to shake off what happened in Week Seven.