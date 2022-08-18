Deshaun Watson’s suspension extended to 11 games, will miss Week 12 vs. Bucs

Deshaun Watson settlement will be 11 games, $5M fine and counseling, per multiple sources. He’s eligible to return vs Texans — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 18, 2022

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a settlement in the case of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and he’ll now serve an 11-game suspension this season, per multiple reports.

Watson has also been fined $5 million, and will receive counseling as part of the settlement.

The extended suspension means that Watson will now miss the Browns’ Week 12 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watson’s punishment, which was originally a six-game suspension, is the result of an investigation into numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

