Breaking News:

Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5M, league sources tell Yahoo Sports

Deshaun Watson’s suspension extended to 11 games, will miss Week 12 vs. Bucs

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a settlement in the case of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and he’ll now serve an 11-game suspension this season, per multiple reports.

Watson has also been fined $5 million, and will receive counseling as part of the settlement.

The extended suspension means that Watson will now miss the Browns’ Week 12 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watson’s punishment, which was originally a six-game suspension, is the result of an investigation into numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

