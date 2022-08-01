Deshaun Watson suspension: Everything we know

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. The long-awaited decision from arbiter Sue L. Robinson officially came down on Monday after months of speculation and debate.

There are myriad wrinkles and ripples to the suspension. Here are a few key things to know about Watson’s suspension, the impact on the Browns, financials and more.

Suspension

Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. Judge Robinson made the ruling based upon her interpretation of Watson’s violations of the NFL’s code of personal conduct.

Appeals

Watson’s camp has already indicated they will not appeal the suspension, and the NFLPA has co-signed on the decision to accept the 6-game punishment.

The NFL has three days to appeal Robinson’s ruling. While it is not expected to appeal, the NFL could do that and aim for a longer suspension. Any NFL appeal would be heard and ruled upon solely by commissioner Roger Goodell.

Browns QB situation

Jacoby Brissett will take over for the Browns as the starting quarterback while Watson serves the suspension. Brissett was signed this offseason from the Miami Dolphins, where he started five games in 2021.

The Browns have Josh Dobbs and recently-signed free agent Josh Rosen as backups behind Brissett. Watson does not count against the 53-man roster limit while he’s suspended.

The financials

Watson will not be fined by the NFL.

The 6-game suspension means Watson will miss out on six game checks, all taken out of a base salary of $1.035 million in 2022. Some quick math shows Watson then stands to lose $365,294.11 — before taxes. Some might see this as an issue, considering Watson was given a $44.965 million signing bonus, or, less than 1 percent of the money he’ll earn from the NFL in 2022.

Browns schedule impact

Watson will miss the first six games. The Browns schedule in that period:

Week 1 – at Carolina Panthers

Week 2 – New York Jets

Week 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4 – at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5 – Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6 – New England Patriots

