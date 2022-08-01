Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games by Judge Sue Robinson

The Cleveland Browns and QB Deshaun Watson have clarity for the 2022 season, even if it isn’t what they were hoping for.

Judge Sue Robinson has ruled that Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy and will be suspended for six games. The punishment comes over 15 months after more than 20 women filed civil lawsuits alleging that Watson assaulted them during massages.

Robinson required both sides to submit briefs two weeks after the disciplinary hearing ended and took her time reviewing everything before making a decision.

For the Browns, who traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, getting a resolution with Watson is vital as training camp started last week.

Parties involved in the disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been informed by Judge Sue Robinson that Watson should be suspended 6 games, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

Cleveland opens the season with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter of the season. The schedule picks up in the second quarter with the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots being the last two games of Watson’s suspension.

Robinson’s ruling does not include any additional fine:

No additional fine for Deshaun Watson, per source. https://t.co/jBktmH3LoS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 1, 2022

The NFLPA, on Watson’s behalf, could appeal Robinson’s decision but announced Sunday night that it would not do so. That appeal would go back to Roger Goodell, who could impose harsher discipline in such a scenario.

