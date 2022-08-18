Deshaun Watson suspended 11-games, fined $5 million

Alex Turri
·1 min read
In this article:
The NFL and NFLPA have finally reached an agreement on a disciplinary settlement for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The former Tiger and the NFL have agreed on an 11-game suspension with a $5 million fine for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy based on allegations of sexual misconduct. Though the NFL was looking for a year suspension for Watson, he will be eligible to play this season, with his first opportunity coming against his former team in week 13 against the Houston Texans.

Watson was traded to the Browns back in March in one of the biggest deals in NFL history. He agreed to a fully guaranteed five year contract worth an NFL record $230 million.

