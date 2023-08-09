Deshaun Watson, still trying to knock off rust, to start in Browns preseason opener

Deshaun Watson hasn't played much football over the last two seasons. Last year he got just nine snaps in the preseason for the Cleveland Browns.

He was rusty when he returned from a suspension late last season and it showed. That might be a reason Watson is going to play this preseason.

Watson told the Browns media on Wednesday he will start the team's preseason opener this week, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, though it's unclear how long he'll play.

"Just kind of getting myself back into a routine to get ready for the season," Watson said.

Many teams don't play starters in the preseason, but there's good reason to get Watson a few series.

Deshaun Watson to play in preseason

Watson didn't play in 2021 for the Houston Texans as he sat out during a trade request, with off-field controversy brewing. Then in 2022 he was suspended 11 games for multiple violations of the league's conduct policy after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct.

Watson's inactivity the past two seasons can be blamed on his actions, but he and the Browns still want to see him return to his early-career form with the Texans.

Watson did not play well in his six games last season. The challenge of joining a new team late in the season, playing through some bad weather games, was too much to overcome. The Browns need to figure out if he was simply in a tough situation last season, or all the time off has taken a toll.

The Browns will use the preseason to start figuring it out.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start the team's preseason opener. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Watson needs a better season

Watson said he wouldn't know if he's still rusty from a long layoff until he's in game situations, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. That is the biggest reason he'll play this preseason.

The Browns invested a lot into Watson, including a $230 million guaranteed deal, and they want to see a payoff. It didn't happen last season due to Watson's suspension and his play when he returned. Another lost season would be bad news for the Browns, who are stuck with Watson for a while.

If Watson returns to his old form, the Browns could be very good this season. They have a good roster around the quarterback. A lot of their success this season rests on Watson.

No matter how Watson plays in the preseason, we won't know until the regular season if he has rebounded from the past two years. But the Browns would feel better if Watson looks better this preseason.