Deshaun Watson will start Friday vs. Commanders

In the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game last week, the Cleveland Browns didn’t play any of their major starters. Things will be different this week. During his media availability on Wednesday, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson said he will start in the preseason game against the Commanders.

He didn’t indicate how long he will play but you got to imagen it would only be for a couple of series at most. It has been talked about since last season that blocking for a mobile quarterback like Watson is much different from blocking for Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield. The team needs these reps to get used to the new offense if they want to be ready for week one.

