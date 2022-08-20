CB Derek Stingley gives tantalizing glimpse in Texans debut

Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault is scheduled to make his preseason debut against Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Despite catching 121 passes for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns during his first two NFL seasons, the former Colorado standout nicknamed “Hulk Viska” because of his physique is now in a tight position battle that’s essentially down to four guys vying for two spots. Shenault, Jeff Cotton, Tim Jones and Laquon Treadwell have two remaining exhibition games to impress a new coaching staff and state their case to make the team behind starters Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones.