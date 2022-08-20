CB Derek Stingley gives tantalizing glimpse in Texans debut

Associated Press

Davis Mills' first 5 1/2 drives went nowhere in a first half filled with frustration and inaccuracy for the Houston Texans and their starting quarterback. Then Mills and his receivers beat the halftime clock with two exceptional connections that sent the rebuilding Texans back home with a flash of optimism for the future. Mills threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins with one second left in the first half, salvaging something good from an up-and-down performance in Houston's 24-20 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Friday night.