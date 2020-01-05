Deshaun Watson: Somebody had to be great, why not me?

Deshaun Watson‘s playoff debut saw the Colts shut down the Texans offense in a 21-7 win last year and the quarterback’s second postseason outing didn’t look like it would turn out much better.

Houston didn’t score while picking up 92 yards on their first five possessions and trailed 16-0 when they got the ball with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter. They’d get on the board on that drive when Watson bullied Bills defenders for a 20-yard rushing touchdown and then ran for a two-point conversion that was part of a 19-point run that put Houston in the lead.

The Bills would tie the game, but the Texans got the win in overtime after Watson avoided two pass rushers to deliver a pass to Taiwan Jones that went for a 34-yard gain. That set up the game-winning field goal and capped an afternoon that saw Watson put his team on his back and carry them to a memorable victory.

“I just told myself to stay up,” Watson said to ESPN after the game. “It’s do or die right now, and all that work I put in in the offseason, I just had to make a play. Somebody had to be great — why not me?”

Watson’s greatness allowed the Texans to overcome a dreadful start to Saturday’s game. They’ll need more of the same in Kansas City next weekend, preferably without spotting the opposition another 16-point lead to open the proceedings.