Deshaun Watson to sign a new 5-year, $230M contract after waiving no trade clause for the Browns

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

In a move that’ll continue to shake up the NFL and AFC landscape, Deshaun Watson is waiving his no trade clause to accept a new five-year, $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns according to Ian Rapoport.

Watson’s reported $150M fully guaranteed at signing surpasses Aaron Rodgers by almost $50M, and his $230M is reportedly practically guaranteed.