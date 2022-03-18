Breaking News:

QB Deshaun Watson getting fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract from Browns

Deshaun Watson to sign a new 5-year, $230M contract after waiving no trade clause for the Browns

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In a move that’ll continue to shake up the NFL and AFC landscape, Deshaun Watson is waiving his no trade clause to accept a new five-year, $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns according to Ian Rapoport.

Watson’s reported $150M fully guaranteed at signing surpasses Aaron Rodgers by almost $50M, and his $230M is reportedly practically guaranteed.

