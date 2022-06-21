Deshaun Watson settles with all but 4 civil sexual misconduct suits, attorney says

(Warning: This story contains allegations of sexual misconduct.)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson settled with all but four of the 24 women who've filed civil lawsuits against him, according to attorney Tony Buzbee.

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled,” Buzbee said in a statement. “We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Buzbee pointed out in his statement that Ashley Solis – who was the first woman to publically accuse Watson – is one of the four women who has not settled with the Browns quarterback.

"... Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations."

This signals an important marker in a story that began on March 16, 2021, when one massage therapist accused Watson of sexual misconduct during sessions while he was still a member of the Houston Texans. Over the course of the next year, 22 more women filed civil sexual misconduct lawsuits against Watson. In the middle of it all, the Browns traded for Watson and signed him to a first-of-its-kind five-year, $230-million deal that was fully guaranteed.

Watson never faced criminal charges after two Texas grand juries declined to indict him earlier this year and he maintained his innocence since the allegations first surfaced.

What comes next for Watson

Despite the settlements, this is not the end of the Watson saga.

There are still four civil suits pending against Watson and more could still surface as well after The New York Times reported Watson met with up to 66 massage therapists since 2017. Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, also came under fire recently when he tried to brush off "happy endings" during sessions.

Story continues

The biggest looming decision, though, comes from the NFL. Watson still faces a possible suspension from the league for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy even if he avoids facing any accusers in court. The NFLPA is reportedly bracing for a significant suspension from the league but reportedly plans to defend Watson by going after three NFL owners who didn't face much punishment for off-field transgressions.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday that Watson's settlement news "has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process."