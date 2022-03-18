Deshaun Watson sends message to Browns fans on Instagram after trade

The Cleveland Browns’ newly minted quarterback, Deshaun Watson celebrated his trade from the Houston Texans on Friday afternoon. He took to Instagram to share a photo of him in a Browns uniform.

“LETSSSS GOOOO!!” he wrote. “#DawgPound Ready To Work!”

Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment, is set to join the Browns in a trade that will send five picks, including three first-rounders, to the Texans. Watson is set to sign a five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland. He had been reportedly deciding between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, but ultimately the Browns got back into the mix and convinced the quarterback to waive his no-trade clause.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbQg458uuqC/

Watson missed all of the 2021 season with the Texans electing not to play him while his lawsuits remain unresolved. While a Harris County grand jury chose not to indict Deshaun Watson, he still faces civil suits — and a potential suspension from the NFL.

List