Deshaun Watson seeks sanctions against latest ‘sham lawsuit’

1
Cory Kinnan
·1 min read

The attorney of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has released a statement stating they are seeking sanctions against the latest lawsuit filed against him. Rusty Hardin has stated the latest filing against Watson is “a sham lawsuit.” According to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Watson has followed all of the guidelines of his suspension and is not subject to discipline from lawsuits between 2019 through 2021.

The quarterback and his attorney submitted text messages from the individual filing the lawsuit. Hardin went on to say the following:

“It’s nothing but an extortionist shakedown and we’re not going to put up with it… the days of settling lawsuits that we don’t believe in are over.”

Watson is scheduled to return to practice in three weeks for the Browns before he can take the field during their Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans.

List

4 teams who could call Browns about Kareem Hunt trade

Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Deshaun Watson’s lawyers seek sanctions against lawyers who filed latest lawsuit

    Deshaun Watson has settled more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. He doesn’t seem to be inclined to settle the most recent one to be filed. Via Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, lawyer Rusty Hardin has filed a motion for sanctions against lawyers from the Universal Law Group for filing a [more]

  • Titans’ Randy Bullock named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

    Bullock came up clutch for the Titans in Week 7.

  • Deshaun Watson attorney fires back at new lawsuit, says it may be 'unrequited love'

    Deshaun Watson's attorney files text messages in court that appear to undermine the claims of the latest woman to sue the NFL quarterback.

  • US midterm elections: What has Joe Biden achieved so far and what awaits?

    Voters are not picking a new president in this election, but the outcome will be a verdict on Joe Biden.

  • Russia calls for UN Security Council probe of alleged biological labs in Ukraine

    Russia has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would investigate Moscow’s claims that the U.S. and Ukraine are violating prohibitions on biological weapons through work at Ukrainian biological laboratories, The Associated Press reported. Moscow for months has levied the allegations, which were previously condemned as “classic” Russian propaganda by U.S. intelligence officials, who…

  • Sauce Gardner named AFC defensive player of the week

    The Jets made cornerback Sauce Gardner the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft because they thought his ability to lock down one side of the field while in college would translate well to the NFL. The early returns on that bet have looked good. Gardner has made a major impact through the first seven [more]

  • Daniel Jones named NFC offensive player of the week

    With a new regime in place, the Giants didn’t pick up quarterback Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option in the spring. But after the first seven weeks of the season, it doesn’t really look like Jones will be playing elsewhere in 2023. After his strong performance against the Jaguars in Week Seven, Jones has been named the [more]

  • Lebanon to send Syrians home amid coercion fears

    STORY: The first Syrian refugees in Lebanon to return home under a new repatriation scheme leave on Wednesday (October 26).But few in this impoverished camp in the Bekaa Valley say they will sign up.And rights groups fear the program won't be as voluntary as it purports to be.Concerns are growing about coercion. The groups say it's already occurring in Turkey, where 3.6 million Syrian refugees are registered.This year, both host countries have ramped up pressure on refugees to go back.Manal, who did not give her last name, earns a little over $2 a day sorting firewood. She lost her two sons to an air strike in Deir Ezzour and fled to Lebanon with her two daughters. "In the end, I prefer living this hard life to living through a war. It’s easier to live this humiliating life than to lose people from my life. I am not ready to lose my girls in the war."Most said they wouldn't go back until it was safer. But Khalfa Ramadan al-Safa said she might as well leave the desperate conditions of the camp. "Nothing’s worth it anymore. We’re close to dying anyway. Nothing is worth it. We will go, finish our lives out and that’s it." Lebanon says its General Security agency will facilitate voluntary returns, a repeat of 2018 when it repatriated about 400,000 Syrians. United Nations refugee agency UNHCR didn't back that process but had representatives on-site if refugees had questions, and may play the same role this time.General Security did not respond to requests for comment.Rights group Amnesty International said some past returnees were subjected to detention, torture, rape and forced disappearance. It also said attacks on Syrian refugees in Lebanon, which hosts hundreds of thousands of them, have increased. Amnesty's Syria researcher Diana Semaan says "Syria is not safe for returns". "From our perspective, any kind of voluntary returns need to be based on free and informed consent and our research shows that for now it is very difficult for refugees to make that free and informed or to take that free and informed consent of return given that direct conditions that they are currently living in Lebanon."Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Turkish authorities of arbitrarily detaining and deporting hundreds of Syrian refugees this year.Senior migration official Savas Unlu said the allegations were "baseless".Under the non-refoulement principle, asylum seekers should not be forced to return to a country where they may be persecuted.

  • The Arizona climate that could have been: How Napolitano would put the state back on track

    Arizona was once a leader on climate action among Western states. What happened, and what's at stake for the climate in the race for governor?

  • Future unclear for Syrian refugees as Lebanese repatriations begin

    ARSAL, Lebanon (Reuters) -Hundreds of Syrian refugees returned home from Lebanon on Wednesday, the first day of repatriations organised by Beirut, their mood more subdued than celebratory amid concerns over a scheme that rights groups say may involve elements of coercion. Lugging suitcases, power generators, fridges and even chickens and mostly skirting around watching media, some 700 Syrians who had agreed to cross over gathered from early morning in a desolate northeastern border zone. Lebanese authorities say the repatriations, under a revived programme coordinated by General Security, the agency responsible for safeguarding its borders, are voluntary.

  • PFF lays out 3 trade ideas involving the Rams

    Pro Football Focus suggested three trade ideas for the Rams, bringing in two players and shipping off one of their own

  • 'We've just got to finish': Browns offense needs to carry opening-drive success forward

    The Browns have had success on their opening offensive script, including against the Baltimore. The trouble arises when the script ends.

  • What to know about Prince Aemond's devastating, lethal 'House of the Dragon' finale blunder

    What to know about Prince Aemond's lethal dragon fiasco on the "House of the Dragon" finale, which instantly joins TV's greatest blunders.

  • Uganda steps up Ebola response as virus infects 109, kills 30

    KAMPALA (Reuters) -The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to 109 and the outbreak has claimed 30 lives, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Wednesday, adding that the government was setting up an additional treatment centre. Fifteen of the confirmed cases were among health workers, of whom six had died, she told a news conference. Aceng said five treatment centres were operational and a sixth was being set up.

  • Raiders trade Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

    The Cowboys are adding some experience to their defensive line ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas and the Raiders will send a 2023 seventh-rounder back to Dallas. Hankins has played [more]

  • Teammates praise Taylor Heinicke after win over Packers

    Heinicke's teammates were full of praise for the quarterback after he led the Commanders to a win over the Packers.

  • Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger 'touch and go'

    A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer three weeks ago as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger is still hospitalized and his condition remains “very touch and go,” his father said Tuesday in the family’s first public comments since the shooting. “He is getting slightly better, his wounds are healing, but the wounds that he’s endured, they are great, there’s a lot of them,” Eric Cantu said at a news conference. Family attorney Ben Crump — who has taken on some of the nation’s most high-profile police killings of Black people — said the family has been told that the now-fired officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu racially profiled him while searching for a Hispanic suspect.

  • Raiders are finally flirting with their potential — right as the schedule provides an opportunity

    The Raiders are 2-4, but they put together their most complete performance of the season on Sunday, and advanced metrics cast them in a favorable light. Now they have a chance to take advantage of it.

  • Mike Tomlin: I’ve got so much respect for Jalen Hurts and the way he plays quarterback

    The Eagles and Steelers will play on Sunday for quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ first start against Pittsburgh. Hurts has been playing very well for the still-undefeated Eagles, who are coming off their Week Seven bye. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for the young quarterback in his Tuesday press conference. “They’re unbelievably efficient in [more]

  • Jerry Jeudy trade would help Bears get early start on 2023 roster rebuild

    The Bears aren't expected to be major movers at the NFL trade deadline, but a trade for Jerry Jeudy at the right price could help them in the present and future.