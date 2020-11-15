Deshaun Watson says Texans have to move on from Browns loss, get ready for Patriots

The Houston Texans lost a frustrating contest to the Cleveland Browns, 10-7, Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Week 10 loss drops the Texans to 2-7 on the season and puts them in dangerous position of being eliminated from the playoffs.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 20 passes on 30 attempts for 163 yards, a touchdown, and rushed eight times for 36 yards. The Texans offense was unable to get into a groove and missed out on key opportunities to earn their elusive third win of the season.

“Every loss is frustrating,” Watson said. “Regardless of how it is, every loss is frustrating. You got to take it under the chin and go back to the drawing board and get ready for the Patriots next week.”

New England is 3-5 on the season and their record could be better or worse when they play the Texans at NRG Stadium next week; it all depends on how the Patriots fare on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

“It’s all we can do is keep moving forward and learning from the mistakes and learn from missed opportunities and try to get back to the basics with New England and try to focus on that one,” Watson said. “It’s tough to lose, especially in this league, but we had opportunities and we didn’t capitalize on it.”

The Texans did not commit a turnover, but they also did not procure any takeaways from the Browns. Cleveland tallied 231 rushing yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. With the Texans’ offense converting 7-of-14 for the afternoon and missing out on their lone goal-to-go situation, there were points and opportunities Houston left on the field. If they are to get a win against Bill Belichick, they will have to clean up these aspects, or else it could be another frustrating loss with playoff qualification fading away.