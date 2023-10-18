Deshaun Watson says "it's up in the air" whether he can play Sunday

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn't know yet whether he'll play on Sunday against the Colts, or miss his third consecutive game with a right shoulder injury.

Watson was asked whether he has a chance of playing against the Colts and answered, "I think so," but he also said that will depend on how things go this week.

"It just depends on the process of the medical stuff and the treatment and the rehab that we're doing day to day. It's up in the air for sure," Watson said.

Watson said he suffered the injury during the September 24 game against the Titans and was able to finish that game, and he didn't realize until late the next week how seriously he had injured the rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.

"We didn't know what it was during the game," Watson said. "At the time my adrenaline going and everything's kind of flowing. . . . I just kind of deal with it. There were a couple throws where I felt it but we didn't know what it was."

Watson described the injury as a "micro-tear" of his rotator cuff and said he's still learning about the nature of the injury. Asked if the injury will heal this season, Watson said he doesn't know.

"I'm not sure. This is my first time dealing with a rotator cuff," Watson said.

Ultimately, Watson said, he'll play when he's healthy enough to play.

"It could be tomorrow, it could be Sunday, it could be two weeks from now. I'm not even sure," Watson said. "I can't put a timeline on anything right now.