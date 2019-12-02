Deshaun Watson crossed an item off his bucket list Sunday night.

The Texans quarterback became just the second signal-caller this season to earn a win over the New England Patriots, leading Houston to a 28-22 upset over the defending Super Bowl champions at NRG Stadium.

In doing so, Watson notched his first career victory over Tom Brady -- something he was very proud of in his interview with NBC's Michele Tafoya after the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.@deshaunwatson shares what it means to him to defeat a top NFL team, and elaborates on his first career TD catch! pic.twitter.com/ODCaEcJCVB — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 2, 2019

"That's the GOAT," Watson said of Brady. "It's special for me -- before he hangs it up I had to at least get one (win). The first two, I was 0-2, he got me, and I had to get this one. So, it was great."

The Texans had beaten New England just once in franchise history entering Sunday night, with Watson taking Houston's two most recent losses: A 36-33 defeat in 2017 and a 27-20 loss in 2018, both in New England.

Watson finally got over the hump Sunday, though, outplaying Brady by completing 18 of 25 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns while adding a six-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Brady hopes to play a few more years, so the 24-year-old Watson may get another shot at the 42-year-old QB before he retires. But Watson clearly was pleased about slaying the GOAT at least once.

Story continues

"(He's been playing for) over 20 years," Watson added in his postgame press conference. "I'm only alive for 20 years, so it's pretty awesome to finally get one and to just see the love and respect we have for each other."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Deshaun Watson revels in beating Tom Brady: 'Had to get at least one' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston