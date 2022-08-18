With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game.

That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston.

It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games and 12. But Watson’s debut will be big news whenever it happens.

Watson, a first-round pick of the Texans in 2017, was traded to Cleveland earlier this year. The Texans paid him $10 million to not play in 2021, as they tried to find a trade partner. Per the agreement, Watson will be paying a $5 million fine — half of what he earned to not play last season.

He’ll miss, in all, games at Carolina, at home again the Jets and Steelers, at Atlanta, vs. the Chargers and Patriots, at Baltimore, vs. Cincinnati (a Monday night game), at Miami, at Buffalo, and vs. Tampa Bay.

He’ll be available for trips to Houston and Cincinnati, followed by home games against the Ravens and Saints. The season ends with road trips to Washington and Pittsburgh.

Deshaun Watson returns for Week 12, at Houston Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk