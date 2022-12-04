Deshaun Watson returns from suspension to make first start in 700 days
NFL Network's Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin discuss Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's return after suspension.
Detroit Lions inactive players vs the Jaguars in Week 13: The return of the healthy scratch
Paul Finebaum announces top four college football teams after conference championship week.
Kirk Herbstreit announces top six college football teams after conference championship week.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Do the Bucks make it according to Herbie? #GoBucks
The Kansas State Wildcats beat the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 championship game, but they had unfortunate help from the refs.
The Dr Pepper Challenge ended in controversy when a previously-unannounced tiebreaker ended the competition.
Now that Michigan football has won the Big Ten, here’s a quick look at the likely CFP semifinalists, and how we think they’ll be seeded.
TCU lost on Saturday but the Horned Frogs should still be in the playoff. And the decision for the No. 4 seed should be between two teams.
Deion Sanders' final game coaching at Jackson State cemented him as one of the best the SWAC has seen.
Will the college football playoff selection committee agree with Kirk Herbstreit's top four teams? Who does UGA play?
Drew Pyne went 8-2 as a starter for the Irish this season after he took over for Tyler Buchner in September.
All the games have been played and now it's up to the College Football Playoff committee to pick the teams for the playoff. Our semifinal predictions.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders addresses his team following the SWAC Championship game to tell them he was hired by Colorado.
Several national pundits are in agreement for the Gamecocks to play after New Year’s Day.
LSU began its SEC championship battle with an embarrassing mental mistake that cost the Tigers seven points.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban made his team's case for a College Football Playoff spot on Saturday.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Bucks minority owner was courtside for the game against the Lakers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Everything Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards said after Michigan's win over Purdue.
Clemson finally made the switch to Cade Klubnik and it paid off in a big way.