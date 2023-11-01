Deshaun Watson returns to practice as Browns prepare for Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns opted not to trade for a quarterback at the NFL trade deadline. While they put out a lowball offer for Jacoby Brissett, the Browns did not seriously consider adding another piece to the room. And part of that could be because starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to practice as they get ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski stated that Watson will participate in practice on a limited basis as the quarterback looks to get his footing back underneath him. The 1-7 Cardinals are expected to start rookie quarterback Clayton Tune this week, and without overlooking them, this may be a great week for Watson to get back into the lineup before taking on the top-ranked defense in the Baltimore Ravens next week.

Sitting at 4-3 on the season, the Browns enter a critical three-game stretch. Getting their quarterback on the field, if he is as close to 100 percent as he can be, and playing well would give them a significant boost.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire