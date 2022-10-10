Deshaun Watson returns to Cleveland Browns facility in first step back from NFL suspension

CLEVELAND − Deshaun Watson's first step back onto the field occurred on Monday when the Browns quarterback returned to the team facility.

Watson had been banned from the facility and any contact with the staff since his 11-game suspension started at 4 p.m. Aug. 30. He had agreed to the suspension length as part of a settlement with the NFL, which appealed his original six-game suspension for personal conduct policy violations handed down by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson on Aug. 1.

The suspension stems from allegations made by 26 women through the judicial system of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massages. Of those, 24 resulted in lawsuits, 23 of which have been settled.

Jacoby Brissett, who has started the Browns' first five games in Watson's place, was asked following Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers if his return to the building would be a boost for the team.

“Oh [expletive], I hope so," Brissett said. "I don’t know. It will be good to see him.”

The stipulations of this portion of Watson's return limit him only to activities within the team facility, such as meetings, the weight room and access to the athletic trainers. He is not allowed to do any on-field activities.

The first time Watson will be allowed back onto the field for practice will be Nov. 14, the day after the Browns play at Miami. He's slated to be reinstated from the suspended list on Nov. 28, the day after their home game against Tampa Bay.

Watson will make his Browns regular-season debut, and his first regular-season appearance for any team, on Dec. 4 at the team he used to play for, the Houston Texans. The Texans traded the quarterback and a 2024 sixth-round pick to Cleveland on March 18 in exchange for first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, a 2022 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The last time Watson played in a game was back on Aug. 12 when he started the Browns' preseason opener at Jacksonville. He went 1-for-5 for 7 yards passing in nine snaps, one of which was a play negated by a holding penalty, over three series.

Watson has not played in a regular-season game since Jan. 3, 2021, when he played in Houston's season finale against Tennessee. He'll make his regular-season return at the same site, just wearing a different uniform.

