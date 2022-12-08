Deshaun Watson on returning to Houston: ‘All that stuff was a lot’

After an 11-game suspension, quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field against his former team, the Houston Texans. While he was rusty and did not play like the Watson of 2020 for the Cleveland Browns after 700 days away from football, he admitted his return to Houston hit him more than anticipated.

Speaking to the media today, Watson had this to say:

“Last week, it was a lot – the anticipation to just be back on the field, the anticipation of going back to my former team, the anticipation of playing against former teammates and being in front of a crowd that used to cheer for me at the time. All of that stuff was definitely a lot. I am human so I definitely have things running through my mind and through just my soul in general. I am glad that is out of the way. I am glad we got the win. I am just trying to look forward to this week. It is going to be a hostile environment in Cincinnati. It is going to be fun. We just have to go out there and make sure we execute the gameplan.”

Now one game under his belt, the Browns will look for Watson to return to form as they enter a must-win against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

