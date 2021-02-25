Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants trade after meeting with Texans coach David Culley

Deshaun Watson's conversation with new Houston Texans head coach David Culley didn't go as well as the organization hoped. Watson reportedly reiterated his desire for a trade in a meeting with Culley last Friday, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Watson reportedly first informed the club he wanted a trade earlier in the winter. In January, Culley and Texans general manager Nick Caserio expressed optimism Watson would remain with the team. Caserio said he had "no interest" in dealing Watson, while Culley said he took the job knowing Watson would be the team's quarterback going forward.

Both men made those statements despite not speaking with Watson at that point in the offseason. Last Friday's meeting — which reportedly occurred over the phone — may have been the first time Watson has talked with any member of the organization since demanding a trade. It doesn't sound like Culley was able to convince Watson to change his mind.

Deshaun Watson tweets about 'loyalty' amid trade drama

The report comes the same day Watson cryptically tweeted about "loyalty." While the tweet can be interpreted many ways, it's tough not to look at it as a commentary on Watson's situation with the Texans.

Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 25, 2021

It's unclear what will happen with Watson and the Texans moving forward. Watson has now made it clear multiple times he does not want to play for the Texans. The team can call his bluff and refuse to deal him, but it risks Watson being either uncooperative or not reporting to the team when camp opens.

Given Watson's ability, it's expected he would cost a bevy of first-round picks if made available. Watson is coming off a season in which he completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. That performance resulted in Watson making it to the Pro Bowl for the third straight season.

