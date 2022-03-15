Baker Mayfield could be getting upset.

The Cleveland Browns have sufficient interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to take a meeting with him. Per multiple reports, the Browns will sit down with Watson on Tuesday in Houston.

Tuesday will be a busy day for Watson, given that he’s scheduled to be grilled by lawyer Tony Buzbee in the civil actions pending against Watson. Word of the first lawsuit to be filed against Watson emerged 52 weeks ago today.

Despite the looming deposition, Watson met with the Saints and Panthers on Monday, also in Houston. Some would say his full focus should be devoted to preparing for his deposition. It will be an experience unlike any he had endured. And if it goes poorly, the teams currently interested in him may have second thoughts.

As explained on Monday, at least one potentially interested team realizes the potential significance of Tuesday’s testimony. All of them should, frankly. All should want to see the video and read the transcript of the many in which Watson faces what could be withering questioning from Buzbee.

Some folks with the Browns could be in line for some tough questions, too. Mayfield is the current starter, under contract through 2022 and recovering from surgery to his non-throwing shoulder. He has a fully-guaranteed salary of $18.8 million for 2022. If the Browns will be absorbing Watson’s $35 million salary, they presumably would want to unload Mayfield’s salary.

Potential destinations at this point would include, in theory, the Colts — and perhaps the other teams that met with Watson on Monday, the Saints and Panthers. Seattle also could be an option.

By trading Watson, the Texans would clear more than $24 million in 2022 cap space.

Deshaun Watson reportedly will meet with Browns on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk