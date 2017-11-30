Deshaun Watson’s rehab “trending upward”

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t going to let a knee injury get him down.

In Instagram videos showing the progress he has made in his rehabilitation, Watson sings and raps while riding the stationary bicycle.

“He’s in there every day, good spirits,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Certainly I’m not a doctor, but everything looks good. It’s trending upward.”

Dr. Walter Lowe, the Texans’ team physician, repaired the anterior cruciate ligament Watson tore in his right knee during a Nov. 2 practice. Watson finished his first season with 1,699 yards, 19 touchdown passes, two touchdown runs and 269 rushing yards.

He is on track to make a healthy return in time for the 2018 season.