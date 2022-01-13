The Houston Texans have fired head coach David Culley after just one season. There are already questions accumulating about who will take Culley’s position, and some wonder if it could be former Miami Dolphins coach Brain Flores.

If Flores were to take the coaching position in Houston, Mike Smith and Michael Holley wonder if this could change Deshaun Watson’s future with the Texans amid trade rumors. The quarterback’s status with the team, and the NFL, remains uncertain with an upcoming trial.

Smith and Holley also unpack why Culley’s departure with Houston affects the state of coaching in the NFL as it leaves just one black head coach, Mike Tomlin, with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The league has several coaching vacancies and the coming weeks will be crucial for many teams, including the Houston Texans, after a 4-13 season.

Would Deshaun Watson reconsider staying if Houston Texans hire Brian Flores? originally appeared on NBCSports.com