Deshaun Watson ready to get 'back in routine' in Cleveland Browns preseason game Friday

BEREA — Deshaun Watson doesn't know exactly how much he will play Friday night. All the Browns quarterback cares about is that he's going to play.

“I'm not even sure," Watson said Wednesday, two days before the Browns' home preseason game against the Washington Commanders. "I just know I'm starting it off and we'll see how … the biggest thing really is just getting operational in the field for pregame and starting off the game and just kind of get myself back in routine to get ready for the season.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski did not go much deeper than his quarterback on what the plan was for Watson's first playing time of the preseason. He essentially left it to being a gut feel.

It will also be the first preseason game action for most of the Browns' starters.

"We kind of have a number of plays in mind," Stefanski said prior to Wednesday's training camp practice, "but I want to see how those drives go Similarly, defensively I mean if you get two, three three-and-outs, you're going to be tempted to pull everybody. So it's really just dependent on if you're getting what you want accomplished."

Watson did not even dress for the Browns' preseason opener in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets. Outside of several sprints about two-and-a-half hours before the game, the quarterback was a mere observer and sounding board for Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the two quarterbacks who did play.

A year ago, with a NFL suspension looming over him for more than two dozen lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and sexual assault in massages, Watson played in just one preseason game, the opener at Jacksonville. The rust of having not played at all since Week 17 of the 2020 season showed as he went 1-of-5 passing for 7 yards in just three series amounting to a total of nine plays.

Almost a year later, that unofficial Browns debut couldn't seem any more distant to Watson.

"Yeah, it's like a blur to be honest," Watson said.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during a preseason game on Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

That Jaguars game did serve as a foreboding piece of foreshadowing to how the six regular-season games Watson ultimately played out. Rarely during that season-ending stretch did he truly look comfortable, and he finished with 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns plus five interceptions while completing 58.2% of his passes.

Watson's struggles once he returned to the field last December can at least partially be tagged to the rust from having not played in 700 days. That's why he acknowledges there's little he's trying to gain by reflecting back on those games.

"I mean, honestly it went the way it was going to go and it should have went and we went 3-3," Watson said. "There was some opportunities that, overall, not just myself but the whole team we missed out on. A lot of guys banged up, but we just take it and move forward and, of course, over the offseason you learn from it. But once spring ball and training camp starts, you kind of put 2022 behind us and focus on the new year."

Apropos of nothing, the best game Watson likely played over the six-game stretch came against the Commanders on New Year's Day. Or, it should be pointed out, the best half he played.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stretches during training camp Monday in Berea.

Watson started the game 3-of-8 passing for 23 yards and four sacks in two quarters. However, after halftime, he completed 6 of 10 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 24-10 road win.

That game was seven-and-a-half months ago. The last game Watson played in, the 2022 season finale at Pittsburgh, is only a week closer than that, which still leads to questions about what rust may have redeveloped in the interim.

"I have no idea," Watson said. "Like I said, it's just really once we get out there and play, we'll see what happen and go from there."

Watson had a strong offseason program in the spring, capped by three solid days in the June minicamp. Since training camp began, the days have been mixed, although he's coming off a strong performance in the rain at Monday's practice.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets away from Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) on Jan. 1 in Landover, Md.

The next several days, though, will provide at least some opportunity to see where Watson's at so far. After the Washington preseason game, the Browns will head Sunday to Philadelphia, where they will conduct joint practices with the NFC champion Eagles Monday and Tuesday.

That's not the point where Watson, though, is judging himself. That doesn't come until the Cincinnati Bengals arrive for the regular-season opener Sept. 10.

"I think the biggest thing is really each and every day is an opportunity for myself to get myself ready for Sept. 10," Watson said. "So practices, meetings, walkthroughs, preseason games, whatever Coach Stefanski and the staff want me and the other guys to do, we're going to be able to go out there and try to operate and be sharp and be safe as possible so we can get ready for September 10.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Deshaun Watson ready to get back in routine in Browns preseason game