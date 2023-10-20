Deshaun Watson questionable for Week 7 vs. Colts

There's no guarantee Deshaun Watson will start Sunday's game against the Colts, but the Browns quarterback appears headed in that direction.

Cleveland is listing Watson as questionable for Week 7 after he was a full participant in Friday's practice.

"I want to see how he responds the next 48 hours, based on that full workload that he just got," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his press conference after practice. "But he looked good today."

Watson has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since Week 4. But unlike before that Baltimore game, Stefanski said the team doesn't plan to work Watson out before making a decision on his status for Sunday.

With Watson being injured on a run play, Stefanski acknowledged he may have to call some things differently to protect the QB.

"We go into every game looking at what plays give us an advantage and where we go," Stefanski said. "His ability to move is a big part of his game and will always continue to be. And we’ll call it accordingly. But you just look around the league, you’re going to have to make plays with your feet."

In three games this season, Watson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 678 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 83 yards with a TD.

Cleveland has also listed running back Kareem Hunt (thigh), cornerback Greg Newsome (hamstring), and tight end Harrison Bryant (hip) as questionable.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) is out after he was injured during the practice week.