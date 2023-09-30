With Deshaun Watson questionable, Browns elevate QB P.J. Walker to active roster

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has a shoulder injury. He's questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens. He has said he’ll play.

The Browns are taking precautions, just in case.

The team has elevated quarterback P.J. Walker from the practice squad. He is eligible to be on the game-day roster, but he is not eligible to serve as the emergency third quarterback.

If Watson can't play, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the nod. Thompson-Robinson created plenty of positive buzz in the preseason, allowing the Browns to eventually trade presumed No. 2 quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Cardinals.

Walker has seven career starts, all with Carolina. He started five games for the Panthers last season, winning two of them.