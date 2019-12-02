Deshaun Watson: Pretty big to get a win against Tom Brady

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson first met Tom Brady at a joint practice during training camp in his rookie year and said after Sunday night’s game that the Patriots quarterback offered “the opportunity to check in and learn from him” over the last few years.

Watson showed on Sunday night that the lessons learned have had a big impact. He was 18-of-25 for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a win over a team that had allowed four passing touchdowns in the first 11 games of the year.

That’s only one of the reasons why it was a memorable win for Watson, however.

“As far as big wins, honestly, it’s pretty big,” Watson said in his postgame press conference. “Really, just because it’s Brady. I was 0-2 against Brady. Who knows when he’s going to hang it up? That’s my role model, a guy that’s been doing it forever — over 20 years. I’m only alive for [24] years, so it’s pretty awesome to finally get one and to see the love and respect we have for each other.”

Watson could get another chance to face the Patriots come the postseason and a win in that spot would rank even higher on his list of accomplishments on the football field.