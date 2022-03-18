Deshaun Watson picks the Browns

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson is expected to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a blockbuster deal that will send him to the Cleveland Browns.

Watson had initially told the Browns they were out of the running, narrowing his field of potential destinations to the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, but it appears Cleveland never stopped recruiting him, and have now closed the deal.

