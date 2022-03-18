Breaking News:

QB Deshaun Watson getting fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract from Browns

Deshaun Watson picks the Browns

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
Deshaun Watson is expected to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a blockbuster deal that will send him to the Cleveland Browns.

Watson had initially told the Browns they were out of the running, narrowing his field of potential destinations to the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, but it appears Cleveland never stopped recruiting him, and have now closed the deal.

More to come.

