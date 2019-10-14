Is Deshaun Watson the perfect combination of Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger?

After the Houston Texans' impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss the ascendant performance of Deshaun Watson, arguably the most exciting player in the league. His impressive play has the Texans poised for a potential playoff-bye and earned him two interesting comparisons from our experts.

