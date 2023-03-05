Deshaun Watson open to helping the Browns create a ton of cap space

There has been plenty of discussion around Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract and the massive hit to the salary cap. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot is reporting what most of us expected, that Watson is willing to restructure the deal to help the team out.

“Deshaun Watson is open to restructuring his contract over the next week to help the Browns get under the salary cap, and to clear some space to add quality veterans via free agency or trades, a league source says.”

Most people knew this was coming because a restructuring isn’t a pay cut it just changes how the money is earned and given. Watson won’t be losing money it might be converted into a signing bonus and in the end, he will still get the guaranteed money so why wouldn’t he be willing to restructure?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire