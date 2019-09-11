Deshaun Watson offers to send signed jersey to distraught young fan after Texans' loss

Any Houston Texans fan would be heartbroken by the manner in which the team narrowly fell to the New Orleans Saints on opening night Monday, but one young supporter seemed to take the loss particularly hard.

A video of the fan, Katelyn, posted by KPRC 2 Houston, went viral Tuesday morning. “We were sooo close,” she sobs. “Mommy, we were sooo close.”

POOR KATELYN: 😭 She was totally destroyed by the @HoustonTexans loss in last night game. 🏈 Leave some ♥ if you felt the same way! #KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/1gGwYgwqeQ — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) September 10, 2019

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who nearly pulled off a heroic performance Monday night, caught wind of the video, and offered to send her a signed jersey as consolation.

We were sooo close, Katelyn! I’m going to send you a signed jersey to put a smile back on your face! Thank you for sticking with us! #WeAreTexans https://t.co/JyKaYHLD26 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 10, 2019

A great consolation for Katelyn, presumably.

Drew Brees leads Saints to a last-minute win

Despite Katelyn’s reaction, Monday night’s game was a fantastic way to kick off the season for slightly less devoted fans of the sport. In the final minute, Watson and Saints quarterback Drew Brees traded monster drives. With 37 seconds left, Watson threw a 37-yard touchdown to Kenny Stills, and it seemed like that would be the game.

But Brees had other plans. He put his team in field-goal range and in the final seconds, kicker Wil Lutz won it with a 58-yard kick to give the Saints a 30-28 win.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is doing his part to console a young fan. (AP Photo)

