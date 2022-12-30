Deshaun Watson: It’s not about right now; I came to Cleveland for the long run

Deshaun Watson hasn’t looked like a quarterback worthy of the most guaranteed money in NFL history. He has looked more like a quarterback who hadn’t played in 23 months until his return to game action Dec. 4.

Watson is practicing patience.

“It’s the long run, and that’s why I came to Cleveland,” Watson said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “It’s not about right now. It’s the long run.”

Watson actually “came to Cleveland” for the $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

He served an 11-game suspension to start his career with the Browns and has gone 2-2 as a starter since his return. Watson has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 703 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

His 69.3 passer rating is the lowest of his career.

Watson entered this season with a career passer rating of 104.5, which now is down to 102.2.

“My main focus is winning. I came to Cleveland to win a Super Bowl,” Watson said. “If that’s throwing the ball five times or throwing the ball 40 times and scoring five touchdowns or scoring zero touchdowns, as long as we win, that’s all I really care about.

“So the stats and stuff like that, I’ve done that before. I’ve had opportunities before. I’ve led the league in passing before, scored a lot of touchdowns, did Pro Bowls, all that stuff. My ultimate goal is trying to get that ring, and I’m going to do whatever I can to be able to try to have that opportunity.”

Browns fans’ patience is running thin, with their team having one playoff appearance the past 20 years. The Browns have not played in the AFC Championship Game since 1989.

