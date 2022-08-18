Deshaun Watson, NFL reach settlement at an 11-game suspension

After months of speculation, hearings and appeals, we finally have a final decision in the Deshaun Watson suspension saga. On Thursday, the NFL and Watson’s representation agreed to a settlement that establishes the Browns quarterback will be suspended for 11 games. Initial reports of the details have been corroborated, per Pro Football Talk.

The agreement ends any further sanctions from the NFL, which opted to file an appeal on judge Sue L. Robinson’s initial recommendation of a 6-game suspension for Watson. All the punishment stems from sexual misconduct allegations filed by over 25 female massage therapists against Watson while the quarterback was a member of the Houston Texans. Robinson’s ruling came over a month ago, and the appellate hearing was slated to be adjudictated by former New Jersey attorney general Peter Harvey.

Watson will also be fined $5 million dollars, per numerous reports.

