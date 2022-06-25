Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing will begin Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns, and its fanbase, may be closer to getting clarity on potential discipline for new quarterback Deshaun Watson. After settling 20 of the 24 civil cases, there are still open issues remaining but the NFL seems to be closing in on completing its process.

It was expected that the league would look to complete the investigation and seek a ruling from the independent arbitrator before training camp begins.

Now, according to a report from Adam Schefter, Watson’s hearing in front of that arbitrator, Sue Robinson, will begin this Tuesday:

Deshaun Watson’s hearing before the NFL and the NFL Players Association’s jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson, is scheduled to begin Tuesday, league sources told ESPN.

Schefter’s report confirms previous reports that the league is going to try to get a lengthy suspension for the Browns quarterback. The NFLPA will defend Watson.

Robinson has 25 years of legal experience and was chosen jointly by the NFL and NFLPA for this role.

If Robinson rules that Watson did not violate the league’s policies, the matter is dismissed. If Robinson rules he did violate the league’s policies, Watson and the league have the right to appeal whatever punishment she decides. That appeal is decided by commissioner Roger Goodell.

All sides are hoping for a conclusion sooner rather than later with Tuesday’s hearing starting the process toward closure.