Deshaun Watson: ‘I never forced or assaulted anyone’, wants to focus on football at minicamp

Deshaun Watson met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since his introductory press conference a few months ago. The Browns quarterback is in Cleveland for the team’s minicamp this week. It was a chance to open up a little on all the legal proceedings and drama surrounding the team’s new quarterback.

Watson reiterated several times that he is happy to be a Cleveland Brown and is enjoying becoming part of the greater Browns family. He then opened up the floor for questions.

“It’s been tough,” Watson admitted when asked about handling all the allegations against him. “Just trying to make sure I stay balanced with my mental and my social life.”

He continued after giving credit to his family, legal team and to the support from the Browns organization.

“When I walk into the building all that stuff is outside,” Watson stated. “I’ve got to focus on football and my teammates, building that trust with the guys on the football field.”

Watson faces 24 pending civil lawsuits from his time with the Houston Texans, all revolving around his conduct with massage therapists. Two more cases are being considered as well. Watson and his legal team have consistently denied all the allegations, and two separate grand juries in Texas refused to press criminal charges against the quarterback.

Watson doubled down on his defensive statements later in the press conference.

“I’ve been honest and I’ve been truthful. I never forced anyone or assaulted anyone,” Watson proclaimed. “I understand these allegations are very serious … I’m focused on clearing my name.”

Watson later stated he felt bad that his teammates, his family and Browns fans are all subjected to the drama surrounding his issues.